Former city council member John Park defeated challenger Lauren Kiefer in the Brookhaven mayoral runoff election on Tuesday.

Park will succeed his longtime friend Mayor John Ernst, who has reached his eight-year term limit. Park is the first Asian American mayor in Georgia.

In the District 1 city council race, Michael Diaz pulled out a win over incumbent Linley Jones.

Park, who has lived in the city since 2007, served as District 2 city council member for nine years, leaving his position in August to run for mayor. He is a technical consultant with the Centers for Disease Control.

Park called the campaign “long and tough.”

“Our victory is proof that hard work and unwavering commitment to the people will always win in Brookhaven. Together, we will fully realize our vision of Brookhaven as a safe haven of greenspaces and a community of character,” said Park. “As a first-generation immigrant, I’m so humbled to make history by becoming the first AAPI Mayor in Georgia, and I’m grateful to our entire Brookhaven community for your faith and support in achieving this significant milestone.”

The mayor-elect said he never imagined as an “awkward Asian American kid playing pick up basketball” at Decatur High School he would become the first Asian American Mayor in Georgia.

Kiefer has recently served as the first chair of the Brookhaven Arts and Culture Commission and the interim president of the Peachtree Creek Greenway. She’s a small business owner who moved to Brookhaven in 2020.

Kiefer said the campaign was “one of the most rewarding experiences” of her life.

“It has been my highest honor to stand as a candidate for office and I am proud of the campaign we ran, one of integrity and focused on the issues that matter most to our city,” Kiefer said. “While the outcome wasn’t what we hoped for, I encourage everyone to stay engaged, to continue to support the city we all love, and to work together with our elected officials to ensure Brookhaven reaches its full potential. The energy, passion, and commitment we’ve seen will not dissipate but will continue to drive us all in our endeavors to contribute to our community’s well-being.”

Kiefer added: “From the bottom of my heart, I’m sincerely grateful for every ounce of support. The peoples’ spirit and drive have been a beacon of hope, and they light the way toward a bright future for Brookhaven.”

Turnoff was low for the runoff that made headlines across metro Atlanta. Only 2,031 ballots were cast for mayor during the early voting period, Nov. 26-Dec. 1. Fewer than 1,000 ballots were cast for District 1 city council during early voting.