No drink brings people together quite like a good punch. Give these cocktail recipes a try.

We’re getting into the holiday season, and whether we like it or not, we’re going to be gathering with people. While some may not consider it a cocktail given the form of service, we can at least argue that no drink brings people together quite like a punch.

You’ll see them in tropical-themed bars, or in single-serve mode on cocktail menus, but there is something to be said about gathering around a punch bowl. It’s universal and timeless, probably as old as distillation.

As it pertains to American history, punch was born from the spice trade. There is documentation of punch consumption as early as 1682 in America. It was a huge part of the drinking culture, with tax records showing that punch bowls were as much of an asset in taverns as the booze itself.

Once we got much at distilling and didn’t have to hide as many flaws in our spirits, the popularity of punch bowls faded. Also, the beauty of choice; there were more and more options to choose from so not everyone was drinking the same and the birth of the bartender allowed imbibers to order whatever they wanted. Doesn’t that sound nice? But don’t call it a comeback, it’s always been around in some form, and is worth bringing into your home. Just think of the time (and energy!) you’ll save not having to play bartender at your holiday gathering.

The word ‘punch’ is said to be derived from the Hindustani word “panch” meaning “five”, a nod to the traditional number of ingredients: spirit, sugar, citrus, water, and spice. The idea of a punch bowl is to have a diluted, long drink to keep people coming back for more cocktails and conversation. It can be made with any spirit and for any season or occasion not to mention we’re seeing considerably more elevated punches than the ones you had in college. Remember those? Neither do we.

So, you’re having people over, and need to whip something up quickly. Here are some of our favorites to share with friends and family during the holidays. Just multiply the amount by the number of cocktails you’ll need! A good rule of thumb is 1.5 cocktails per guest.

Upside-Down Punch (a spiced fruity hug):

1oz spiced rum like Chairman’s Reserve

1/2oz Orange liqueur

1/4oz allspice liqueur

1/2oz vanilla syrup (1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, 1 vanilla bean or 1-1/2tsp vanilla extract, 1/8 tsp sea salt, bring to simmer until sugar and salt dissolve, allow to cool)

1/2oz lime juice

2oz Pineapple juice batch all ingredients and chill before service. add a batch to a punch bowl with large format ice (think ice mold!) or serve small ice on the side float dehydrated orange and lime slices for garnish



Solstice Sips (a floral and tart treat):

1oz Sorel Liqueur (a punch in itself)

1oz Hibiscus tea

1/2oz orange juice

1/2oz cranberry juice

2oz sparkling dry white wine batch all ingredients except sparkling wine before service and chill add batch to punch bowl with large format ice or serve small ice the side, add sparkling wine to punch bowl float orange slices and fresh cranberries



Remembering Everything (Non-Alc!):

1oz Spiritless 74 Kentucky (go check out our Zero Co friends for this!)

1/2oz lemon juice

1/2oz honey water (equal parts honey and water)

2oz Apple cider Assemble ingredients in a punch bowl with large format ice or smaller ice for serving on the side. Float apple slices, cinnamon sticks, and grate fresh nutmeg on top.



Of course, nothing jazzes up a punch like a great-looking punch bowl. Freeze some of the garnishes in big ice cubes to add an exciting visual while also keeping your punch cold. Larger ice cubes melt slower as to not add too much water to the punch as the night goes on. And always keep a little extra in the fridge in a pitcher to replenish as the night goes on. Happy gathering (and punching)! And as always, stay #thirstyandcurious