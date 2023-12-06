It’s that time of year again! Atlanta’s holiday pop-up bar scene is back in session.

Whether it’s a photo op with Santa or a delicious wintery cocktail, this time of year in the city is meant to help get you in the spirit. Keep on scrolling for a look at Atlanta’s best festive bar pop-ups.

Igloos for the Holiday Pop-Up Bar at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel (credit: Kimpton Sylvan Hotel)

Winter Wonderland at Willow at The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead: Located in the Willow Bar at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, this pop-up features a Chalet-themed bar, igloo domes and a special winter menu. Snuggle up with blankets inside a personal igloo while enjoying aprés ski classic bites from Chef Thomas Davis. The drinks menu includes craft cocktails like the Willow Wonderland, Alpine Negroni, Dulce de Leche, Light the Fire, and more. The pop-up is open Sunday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 4-11 p.m.

Tinsel Tavern Live! At the Battery Atlanta: Reservations are strongly encouraged for this holiday pop-up bar that features an explosion of tinsel and twinkling lights, holiday bites and drinks. The special pop-up runs through Dec. 23, barring a few off nights where there are special events booked. Look out for theme nights as well, including an ugly Christmas sweater party and more.

Mingle and Jingle Bar at Best End Brewing Company: This West End brewery has transformed part of itself into a tinsely wonderland. The space includes festive holiday decorations and amazing holiday drinks.

On Dec. 17, enjoy a winter wonderland at Monday Night Brewing.

Winter Wonderland at Monday Night Garage: On Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m., this family friendly event invites everyone to enjoy the holidays. Sip on brews and cocktails, enjoy a holiday train ride, and take photos with Santa Claus.

ATL Yule at Westside Motor Lounge: Throughout the holiday season, the Westside Motor Lounge entertainment district is going all out when it comes to holiday cheer. Stop by and enjoy cocktails, food specials, and live music performances.

Jingle Bar at Tre Vele: Through the New Year, Tre Vele is transforming its rooftop patio into a holiday wonderland destination. Sip on a festive cocktail like Santa’s Spiked Eggnog or a Poinsettia Spritz while you enjoy a delicious selection of appetizers. The pop-up runs Sunday-Thursday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5-11 p.m. Reservations are required.

Blind Elf Holiday Pop-Up Bar at The Blind Pig Parlour Bar: This holiday season, the Blind Pig Parlour Bar is celebrating with a seven-day-a-week holiday experience. Guests are required to purchase “The Blind Elf Experience,” which includes two specialty cocktails and two appetizers per person for $54 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations open up 30 days in advance.

Feliz Navidad at Pachengo’s: Get into the holiday spirit at this tasty Mexican restaurant. Throughout the end of year, guests can step into a festive wonderland complete with holiday decor, music, and Mexican-inspired holiday beverages, such as Ho Ho Horchata. Pachengo’s accepts reservations via OpenTable.

Whoville and Grinch Pop-Up at Mercantile Social: Celebrate Christmas with one of its grumpiest icons at this Alpharetta restaurant. Through Dec. 31, there will be movie-themed cocktails, food and decor.

Tinsel Town Tavern at Monk’s Meadery: All throughout the rest of December, this meadery is celebrating with a slew of holiday-themed events. Check out their Instagram for everything from a Yule Ball to Ugly Sweater Trivia.

The Winter Wonderland Holiday Pop-Up at The Select lasts until Jan. 4.

The Select’s Winter Wonderland Holiday Pop-Up: This festive holiday pop-up lasts through Jan. 4. The Select will have a holiday cocktail menu in place that offers drinks such as the Ski Bunny, Santa’s Vacation, White Christmas, Let’s Get Toasted, and the Fireside.

Tiki Holiday at the S.O.S. Tiki Bar: If all you want for Christmas is a real good tan, this pop-up is for you. At this Decatur hot spot, you can enjoy tropical holiday themed cocktails, fun festive music, and plenty of unique Christmas decor.

Aprés All Day at Buckhead Village: For the holiday season, Buckhead Village has transformed into an Alpine ski paradise. Enjoy live performances, delicious beverages and food pop-ups all throughout the holiday season. Check out Buckhead Village’s website for a full schedule.

The Snow Globe at District Atlanta: Running through Dec. 23, this holiday pop-up features an indoor light show alongside its cocktail offerings. Reservations are encouraged.

Miracle Bar Atlanta: This 21+ pop-up is back at Tapa Tapa for the holiday season. The bar will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and includes festive decor and Christmas movie-themed cocktails. Live music and drag shows will take the stage on Friday and Saturday nights.

Little Christmas Spirit in Inman Park: For the rest of the year, Little Spirit in Inman Park has become Little Christmas Spirit. Throughout December enjoy boozy holiday treats like mulled wine, hot chocolate and hot toddies.

Christmas At Dad’s: This Virginia-Highland hangout plans to celebrate with a delicious holiday cocktail menu all throughout the holiday season. Try everything from the Nightmare Before Sprtizmas to a classic Hot Toddy.