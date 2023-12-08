MLK Jr. birth home.

The Atlanta Police Department has identified the woman who tried to burn down the historic birth home of Martin Luther King, Jr.



The arrestee has been identified as Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, 26. She was charged with second-degree arson and interfering with government property, since the home is part of the National Historic Site. She was transported to Grady Hospital for evaluation and will be transferred to Fulton County Jail once discharged from there.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 when witnesses spotted Henderson dousing the home at 501 Auburn Ave. with gasoline. The witnesses managed to detain Henderson until police arrived on the scene. The investigation continues.

The King Center released a statement last night concerning the incident:



Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property. Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement. We thank the Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Fire Department, the National Parks Service, and Mayor Andre Dickens for leading the efforts to ensure the safety of our cherished national landmark and its adjacent neighbors. Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act.

The 1895 Queen Anne home where King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, is currently closed until 2025 as it undergoes extensive repairs and renovations.