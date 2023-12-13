Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is investigating a house fire that killed two people early Wednesday morning. Several other people in the house were rescued.

At almost 2:30 a.m., the fire department received a call about a house fire at 1081 State St. NW. Firefighters arrived at the scene within four minutes, according to a report, where they found a two-story house on fire.

One person who had jumped from a window to escape the fire told firefighters there were more people in the house. The person who jumped suffered a minor ankle injury.

“The response was quickly upgraded to a second alarm for additional resources,” AFRD said in the report.

A fire broke out at 1081 State St. SW in Midtown early Wednesday morning, a house noted by the red arrow. Two people were killed. (Google Maps)

Firefighters immediately entered the burning house and removed six people from the burning house. Three other occupants were able to escape before AFRD arrived.

Two victims were pronounced deceased, and Grady EMS transported a third for further medical care, according to the report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.