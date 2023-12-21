Officials announced Thursday that the SEC-Big Ten matchup of Ole Miss and Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is sold out.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for Sat., Dec. 30 at noon ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

“Fans are excited to see the Rebels and Nittany Lions face off for the first time in what is shaping up to be one of the best matchups this Bowl Season between a top-20 offense at Ole Miss vs. the nation’s top defense with Penn State,” Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl Inc. CEO and president said in a news release.

“We’re looking forward to once again having a full house and an electric atmosphere on Dec. 30 here in the Capital of College Football.”

This marks the 24th sellout in the last 27 games for the New Year’s Six Bowl game.

Since its inaugural game in 1968, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has attracted more than 3.2 million fans to Atlanta, with an average of 68,348 fans attending the game since 2000.

Last season’s attendance of 79,330 set new Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Mercedes-Benz Stadium records, surpassing the number of fans who attended Super Bowl LIII in the same venue.

Fans hoping to buy tickets in the secondary ticket market can visit the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s official ticket exchange on Ticketmaster. (It is common for secondary market prices to exceed face value.)

Visit https://chick-fil-apeachbowl.com/tickets to view tickets for resale on the exchange.