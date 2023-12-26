Piney Grove Cemetery (File)

Buckhead Heritage, an organization that works to preserve and promote the community’s historic resources, has announced the recipients of their Belle Turner Lynch Preservation Award and Bob Helget Award for Outstanding Volunteerism.

The Belle Turner Lynch Preservation Award was presented to Audrey Collins and Rhonda Jackson for their work with Piney Grove Cemetery. Piney Grove Cemetery is the last vestige of the Piney Grove community and the Piney Grove Church, which was demolished in 1996. A commercial developer acquired the property with conditions for cemetery access and maintenance. Despite zoning conditions, the condominium association failed to maintain proper access and upkeep, endangering this vital piece of history.

Collins and Jackson, who are descendants of individuals buried at the cemetery, established the Friends of Piney Grove Cemetery and have worked tirelessly toward its preservation by organizing clean-up campaigns, establishing a Facebook Group, and advocating for public education and awareness. Collins and Jackson have been hands-on volunteers working to save this important piece of Buckhead history.

Eleanor Baughman won the Buckhead Heritage Bob Helget Award for Outstanding Volunteerism. This award is given to members who have demonstrated volunteer service that is conspicuously above and beyond the reasonably expected duties and responsibilities of a Buckhead Heritage volunteer. Baughman can be counted on to show up with a smile at every event, whether it’s a monthly program at St. Philips Cathedral or the monthly Program and Events Committee meetings. She also can be counted on to welcome attendees to the annual donor, holiday party, and garden tour events.

