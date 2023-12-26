What a year! Here were some of our 2023 favorites, covered in Stacks and beyond.

Favorite Book of the Year

“The Guest” by Emma Cline

This book was simply addictive. Masterfully curated, “The Guest” is an absolute must-read of 2023. As the summer winds to a close, Alex finds herself stranded in the Hamptons. Her older boyfriend, Simon, has cast her out of his lush estate with nothing but a train ticket back to New York City. With no home or connections, Alex drifts in and out of various sectors of this exclusive world. Over the course of a week, readers follow Alex on her journey as an outsider trying to blend into the life of the elite enclave. She manipulates those she encounters to assist her while leaving a trail of destruction behind, yet, in turn, only fades further into invisibility. Click here to read the full review.



The 3 Best Books We Read This Year



① “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin



This book is truly one of the best novels I have ever read. Never have I been so captivated with a narrative to the point that I struggled to put it down. Devastating yet hopeful, “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” is unlike any love story I have encountered. Gabrielle Zevin intertwines love and friendship and explores the nature of human connections in a manner that is both vulnerable and wise.This story is brilliant and beautiful, I loved every word. – Eloisa



② “Above Ground” by Clint Smith



Expanding on many of the themes he covered in his #1 New York Times best-selling work of non-fiction “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” Smith expresses his anguish over the ongoing violence against Black people, celebrates his ancestry, considers his connection with the natural world, and above all, unearths the unexpected pleasures – and fears – of becoming a father. Smith’s honest and gorgeous prose is deeply moving and has had a lasting impact on me this year. – Eloisa. Click here to read the full review.



③ “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt



While this book is by no means recent, “The Secret History” is certainly a classic and will remain as such for many years to come. Tartt beautifully expresses the heartbreak and hidden secrets that follow students around in academia, leaving a resonating message that trust is something that cannot be taken for granted. This book is riddled with mystery and uncertainty, with the narrator himself a very unreliable one to be telling the story. It is beautifully written, and definitely one of my favorites of this year. – Alex



Favorite Event of the Year



🗓️ This year, we absolutely adored the Atlanta Indie Bookshop Crawl. From it, we got to explore Atlanta, buy some good books, and support local businesses, all at the same time! Over 20 stores participated in this year’s event, allowing readers all over the city to reach a wide spread of curated collections. You can check out our article coveringeverything you need to know about it here.



Favorite Podcast of the Year



🎧 The “Backlisted” podcast has the slogan of “Giving New Life to Old Books” – and it sure did this year. Discussing old novels, ghost stories, and poetry, “Backlisted” gave us a gateway into a world well before our time, allowing us to appreciate the art of literature and storytelling from every time period. Listen to “Backlisted” on Apple Podcasts here.



Favorite Book-to-Screen Adaptation of the Year



🎞️ “Wonka” was just released in theaters two days ago, and we absolutely loved to see Timothée Chalamet in it. A long-awaited film, the movie is a new, exciting take on the classic “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (1971), and Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel with the same plot. You can go see the movie now in theaters near you.



Favorite IG Account of the Year



📸 This year, we loved @booksontheunderground. The account relies on the simple art of human connection through reading, with people all across London leaving books on the Underground for people to take, read, and drop back off for someone new to read. Whether you’re a fan of the English or simply want to see what others enjoy reading, be sure to follow the page for yourself!



Favorite Bookstore of the Year



📚 While our parents may have picked Lucian, we LOVE Virginia Highland Books, both this year and always! If you’re looking for a bookstore in the heart of Atlanta with the perfect ambiance and a wide selection of novels, head down to the store to check it out for yourself.