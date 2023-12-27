As part of our year-end recap of the top stories of 2023, here’s what resonated with readers in Sandy Springs, where we publish the monthly Sandy Springs Reporter.



🇮🇱 Our top Sandy Springs story this year was thousands of people coming out in solidarity with Israel in the days after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.



🌳 Sandy Springs honored those who have served in the nation’s military with its annual Veterans Day Celebration at the Performing Arts Center before heading across Roswell Road to dedicate the new Veterans Park.



🍻 Readers were captivated by Pontoon Brewing’s closing as a result of economic headwinds. “Due to a major partner of Pontoon being behind on six figures of invoices, Pontoon had to unexpectedly close its doors,” a GoFundMe page said.



🎭 Rough Draft’s fourth-most-popular Sandy Springs story of 2023 was the announcement of the new executive director for City Springs.



🏫 Finally, readers learned that a financial crunch forced the closure of Brandon Hall School. “Although the Board has been persistently engaged in the search for a financial partner, it is necessary to report that a viable partner has not been identified to date,” the school’s Board of Trustees wrote in an email.