Taking a break from alcohol this time of year is becoming more popular. According to a poll, 1 in 5 millennial adults participated in “Dry January” in 2023.

Whether you are taking a personal break or for health reasons, we salute you. We believe it’s always a good idea to re-evaluate your relationship with alcohol from time to time. Luckily, taking a break doesn’t mean you have to hide in a hole or drink water for a month.

There are so many options emerging to offer the sober curious and regular drinkers ways of imbibing without the hangover. Some products mimic exactly that spirit flavor you are craving, while others have their own unique flavor.

But first, what is a non-alcoholic spirit?

Time to pull in our Zero Co team to help us answer this great question, which is one we get a lot. It’s also one that many different producers take different approaches to. At their base, they are usually water-based (or sometimes vinegar-based), with either infusions, macerations, or distillations of herbs, spices and citrus, or other aromatic fruits and vegetables.

The formulations of these things are extensive, and each herb, spice, and other ingredient added is done so to garner different sensational experiences from smell to taste to mouthfeel and finish.

For example, Erika Ollén, the founder and developer of GNISTA, uses wormwood for bitterness and a bit of beet syrup to add body and make it weigh the palate like a distilled spirit for her Floral Wormwood expression. Other producers add cayenne pepper or Chinese 5 spice to formulations to mimic the alcohol numb or burn you would get from a traditional distilled spirit.

So, when you’re browsing through these non-alcoholic options, you might ask yourself, “What do I do with these?” The answer to that question is complicated. First, you should ask yourself, “What sort of experience am I looking for?”

Do you want something to just sip on after a meal while relaxing on the couch?

Do you want to batch up some cocktails for some friends?

Are you looking for something quick you can pop open?

Many spirits are representative of their alcoholic counterparts, focusing on creating a flavor profile that closely mimics that of a tequila or gin, say. This style of non-alc spirit is a good substitute to make non-alcoholic versions of classic cocktails you might be seeking.



TRY: Ish – London Botanical Spirit, $32

This classic London dry-style spirit has the juniper punch to make any non-alc gin & tonic feel as botanical and sharp as the real thing.

Then, there are pre-batched, often carbonated, versions of cocktails that are meant to be well-balanced, easy to crack, and go non-alc cocktails. Usually in a can, just pop these in your fridge and grab and go when you need it.



TRY: St. Agrestis Phony Mezcal Negroni, $6

Phony Mezcal Negroni emphasizes mezcal qualities by offering nuanced notes of smoke, vegetal complexity and earthiness to complement its bitter foundation.

Finally, there is a class of non-alcoholic spirits that are designed to be something different. Whether they are using adaptogens or just taste unique and pack flavor, these are some of the more bespoke and interesting flavor combinations. Usually, they are just great over ice or spritzed with some sparkling water, but they also can add depth to a homemade cocktail concoction.



TRY: Dromme Calm, $40

Wind down and soothe with the sophisticated tastes and sensations of this unique, complex blend of quality botanicals, adaptogens, and nootropics.

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember these are all very specifically researched and built beverages, designed to challenge and dare we say trick our brains and palates.

They are developed in small kitchens typically with fresh herbs, spices, and produce. They are alive and intended to wake up your senses and remind you that you’re drinking something unique in your glass. Honestly, these are for everyone, not just the sober curious. But if you are taking a break, it’s nice to know you can still be #thirstyandcurious.

Go visit our friends at The Zero Co (thezeroco.co) to learn more about these spirits.