Ahead of its 45th anniversary season, the Atlanta Opera has been elevated to “Budget One” status, making it one of the top 10 operas in the nation.

Credit: Atlanta Opera / Instagram

The Atlanta Opera has reached a status held only by the top 10 operas in the nation ahead of its 45th anniversary. The company has been elevated to “Budget One” by reaching a $15 million operations budget ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

The change is due to steady growth in ticket sales, audience engagement and fundraising. Atlanta Opera Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun said the status is nice but he’s most proud of the opera community.

“What’s really unique about the spirit of the people is this indomitable, striving for excellence, for putting on the best show ever every time, despite all the obstacles that the world constantly brings us,” Zvulun said. “May be a pandemic, may be a war, may be a recession.”

Going into the new year, the opera still has a few more performances left to wrap up to the season. Zvulun said the upcoming production of The Valkyrie, part of Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle, is already drawing attention.

“There’s an interest from the country and the world,” he said. “The Ring Cycle attracts some ring fanatics, some Wagner fanatics, that are coming and traveling all over the world to see those productions because they’re rarely done by opera companies. “

The Atlanta Opera will wrap up its current season in May, and the performances for its upcoming season will be announced January.

This story comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with GPB News.