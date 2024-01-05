Craig Shelton, who has been missing for almost two months, was last seen in Dunwoody. (Source: Facebook public post)

Authorities are asking for assistance in finding a Lawrenceville man who disappeared after picking up his tips from a Dunwoody restaurant on Nov. 8.

Craig Shelton, 36, has not been seen since picking up cash tips at his employer, Fogo De Chao, according to an incident report obtained by Rough Draft.

“The victim’s mother, Doreen Rutherford, advised that her son, Craig Shelton, had not reached out to her since 11/07/2023,” the report said. “She advised that Craig had employment at Fogo De Chao in Dunwoody. Doreen advised that she had texted Craig for lunch plans and he never reached out to her on the 7th.”

On Nov. 8, the restaurant manager reported that Shelton had stopped by the eatery to pick up his tips. Shelton, according to the report, was reportedly terminated by the restaurant after not showing up for his subsequent shifts.

Shelton, whom the report said had no history of drug use or mental illnesses, was given a trespassing warning by the Roswell Police on an undisclosed date after being discovered in a parking lot sleeping in a car.

A family relative also reported that the van in which Shelton was living was currently in an auto shop for repair.

Several people posted on social media recalling their friendship with Shelton.

“Craig was such a kind soul,” one public post said. “When I came to Fayette Middle [School], I didn’t have any friends. Craig came up to me and became my first friend. Saw him a few years back at Joystick and he was still such a nice and kind guy.”

Another person said she had “never met a kinder, sweeter young man in my life.”

Shelton is 6-foot-4-inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to flyers distributed on social media. The Dunwoody Police are asking for anyone with information about Shelton to contact Det. Eric Haviland at 678-382-6997 or eric.haviland@dunwoodyga.gov.