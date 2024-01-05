The narrow access on the Hewlett Road parcel was not unique to the city nor was its topography, city arborist Roger Bledsoe said. (Sandy Springs)

An applicant who wanted a refund of a $9,600 Tree Bank fee waived for a Hewlett Road property has lost his appeal.

City Arborist Roger Bledsoe told the Sandy Springs Board of Appeals that the construction of a new residence at 8308 Hewlett Road reduced the minimum residential the 35% tree canopy, requiring eight trees to be replanted on the property.

Project engineer Wade Hunnicutt of Pharr Engineering Services asked for a refund of the fee paid to the Tree Bank.

Bledsoe said the appeal application claimed that the property maintained a 55 percent tree canopy coverage. But without the methodology used, he could not validate that claim.

Creating access to the home’s site on the parcel and clearing trees for its construction reduced the number of trees that were 18 inches in diameter or larger from 67 to 34 trees. Another eight trees would have to be replanted.

“The code states that mitigation is required both in replanting and payment into the Tree Fund,” Bledsoe said.

Site constraints imposed by topography, stream buffers and narrow parcel access should have been identified during the due diligence period before purchasing the property and starting construction, he said.

“They also claim that zoning sets back zoning setbacks limited the use of the property. However, zoning setbacks are applicable to any parcel in the city. And therefore, it’s not unique to this person,” Bledsoe said.

The applicant did not attend the meeting and with no public comments either in favor or against the appeal, the hearing was closed and the board voted to deny the appeal.

After the board voted to deny the applicant’s appeal, it elected a new chair.

Mel Mobley ended his time on the board by nominating Sherri Allen to succeed him as its chair. Justin Sparano was selected as the board’s vice chair.