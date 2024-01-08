The Atlanta Board of Education swore in two new members – Alfred “Shivy” Brooks and Kenneth Zeff – as well as returning members during its Jan. 8 meeting.

Brooks, who holds the Dist. 7 At-Large seat, is the first active teacher elected to the Atlanta Board of Education in 150 years. He teaches economics and government in Clayton County Schools. Brooks bested incumbent Tamara Jones during a December runoff.

Kenneth Zeff, who serves as the executive director of nonprofit Learn4Life, defeated incumbent Michelle Olympiadis for the Dist. 3 seat. He previously served as interim superintendent of Fulton County Schools.

In addition to the two new board members, three returning board members were also sworn in: Katie P. Howard (Dist. 1) and Erika Mitchell (Dist. 5), as well as Jessica Johnson, who was sworn in for her first complete term after taking over the seat from Jason Esteves in 2023.

Ericka Mitchell was also selected as the new board chair and Jennifer McDonald as vice-chair.