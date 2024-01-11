The Fulton County Board of Education approved bonuses for all full-time employees that go beyond Gov. Brian Kemp’s recommended $1,000 for educators and support staff using state funds.

Part-time employees and substitute teachers will also get bonuses, which required the school board to add more than $4 million to the $8.8 million from state funds during its Jan. 9 meeting.

Full-time employees will get a $1,000 bonus.

Part-time employees will receive a $500 bonus.

Substitutes who worked at least 10 days during the current school year will get $250.

Employees must be actively employed by the school district when the bonuses are paid to be eligible, Chief Financial Officer Marvin L. Dereef Jr. told the board. The bonus payments will be added to Jan. 31 paychecks.

Superintendent Mike Looney said the bonuses couldn’t be made earlier because the school district didn’t get details from the governor’s office on who was eligible until Dec. 29. The school board also had to approve the additional funds.

The state guidance left out assistant principals, some administrative staff and substitute teachers. While the county couldn’t afford to pay all 2,100 subs the full $1,000, Looney said the district wanted to show its appreciation.

“We tried to come up with a fair way of compensating the substitute teacher pool members who contributed to the success of our district first semester,” Looney said.