Rachel Waldron

Dunwoody city officials announced that Rachel Waldron, who has been with the department since 2014, has been named Dunwoody’s new parks and recreation director.

Waldron is replacing former director Brent Walker, who left in December to take a similar job in Sandy Springs.



“It’s been a pleasure to help grow parks and recreation in Dunwoody over the years, and I’m excited to take the lead moving forward,” Waldron said. “We have a dedicated team, and together we haven’t skipped a beat. I’m honored to serve Dunwoody in this new role.”



According to a city press release, Waldron has worked to create new programs and volunteer opportunities, such as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. She also started popular events, including the Groovin’ on the Green concert series and Kids to Parks Day. In addition, Waldron has been the driving force behind the department’s marketing efforts, public art opportunities, and increasing social media presence.



“We cast a wide net for this position and interviewed several strong outside candidates, but we were thrilled to have an internal candidate with great ideas, strong leadership skills and an established commitment to the Dunwoody community,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said. “I have every confidence in Rachel and look forward to a seamless transition.”