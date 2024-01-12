Caroline Kilchner (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs Economic Development Manager Caroline Kinchler said there are stirrings of new developments in the city, despite high interest rates.

Kinchler said during a Jan. 11 meeting that applications will be coming in this year asking for the Sandy Springs Development Authority’s assistance.

She said she was aware of “soft conversations” about projects the development authority might be able to help get started sooner rather than later.

The city’s economic development department is working to fine-tune its application for projects and guidelines for the development authority to consider at its next meeting, Kinchler said.

The department also started a project with Georgia Tech Public Policy students to perform a comprehensive review of the city’s incentive program. The students will be broadly looking at best practices by other economic development organizations in Georgia and nationally, she said. They are expected to deliver a draft report at the end of March.

The students are specifically examining commercial property improvement grants, which she said was discussed briefly at a development authority meeting last year. The City Springs Master Plan recommends determining if that type of grant would be feasible, and practical, and help achieve the goals of the city and the development authority.

Development authority members elected Chip Collins to serve as their chairman, with Councilman John Paulson to be the vice chairman.

Members of the authority are Collins, Paulson, Toshia Battle, Hardy Dorsey, Joe Houseman, Sunny Park, and Ed Ukaonu.