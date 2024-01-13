The 30-year-old restaurant building was torn down to make room for the construction of a new Chick-fil-A Sandy Springs. (Chick-fil-A Sandy Springs Facebook)

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open this summer at the Roswell Road location in Sandy Springs where the business has operated for more than 30 years.

The original restaurant building at 5925 Roswell Road, Suite C, was demolished in late December to make way for the new construction.

The new restaurant will have an expanded dual-lane drive-thru to accommodate additional vehicles, along with canopies, Chick-fil-A Inc. told Rough Draft. It will have an expanded footprint with increased parking and dining room capacity, and other enhancements.

Pending any delays, it will reopen this summer.

The Sandy Springs outpost first opened for business in April 1993, according to the company. Lawson Bailey serves as the local owner-operator.

For updates, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.