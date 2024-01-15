The King Family Home in Vine City. (courtesy Saporta Report)

The National Park Service (NPS) is inviting the public to participate in the planning process for a project to prepare a site plan for the home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his family, known as the King Family Home, in Vine City.

Through this project, the NPS seeks to develop long-term strategies to preserve and protect the King Family Home and provide opportunities for visitors to learn the story of Dr. King’s life and legacy, including the family’s connections to the Vine City neighborhood and their contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

King moved his family into the home at 234 Sunset Ave. in 1965 and purchased it in 1966.

Since acquiring the home in 2018, the NPS has worked to stabilize the aging home to protect the structure and important historic features. Now, the NPS seeks to explore visitor opportunities and develop long-term strategies for protecting the resource and minimizing impacts to the surrounding neighborhood.

The public comment period is open between Jan. 15 and Feb. 29. Public meetings to hear more about the project, to speak with NPS representatives, and to provide your input for the planning process for the King Family Home. The NPS will hold two public meetings, and the information and format will be the same for both meetings. To attend a meeting, please see the information below:

Meeting 1: Jan. 30, 3-5 p.m., Historic Fire Station 6, 39 Boulevard NE

Meeting 2: Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m., Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Avenue NW

The public can also submit comments online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/KingFamilyHome (preferred method) or by mail to the following address: Superintendent, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, RE: King Family Home Site Plan, 450 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

For additional information on the project, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/KingFamilyHome.