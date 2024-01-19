Lee + White in West End Atlanta.

Triumph Motorcycles and KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools are the latest businesses to join the mixed-use community Lee + White in Atlanta’s West End.

The iconic U.K.-based motorcycle company will relocate its North American headquarters to Lee + White, opening 15,000 square feet of offices, collaborative space, and a showroom in Building 1070.

KIPP, a non-profit network of free, public charter schools, will occupy 7,767 square feet of collaborative office space in Building 1050.

“Lee + White is gaining attention from both global and local users looking for unique space that fosters innovation and inspiration,” said Jeff Small, CEO of MDH Partners, in a press release. “With proximity to the BeltLine, access to diverse talent in the West End, ample greenspace and unique amenities, there’s nothing else quite like it in the market. Lee + White is proof that there is a healthy appetite for creative space where employees and people want to be.”

Triumph Motorcycles is relocating its headquarters to Lee + White from 100 Hartsfield Center Parkway in Atlanta. The refurbished warehouse space in Building 1070 will include 13,600 square feet of office and collaborative space and a 1,400-square-foot showroom spotlighting Triumph’s history and motorcycle product lines.

“Triumph is super excited to move our North American Headquarters to the Lee + White community,” said Rod Lopusnak, President of North America and Don Carleo, CFO of North America for Triumph, in the release. “The Triumph Vision is to be the Premium lifestyle Motorcycle Brand, so everything we do strives to be distinctive, cool, authentic and premium. This park exudes all those attributes, and we fully plan to not only utilize the space in our marketing and training events, but also add to the park’s “coolness factor” with motorcycle and apparel displays.”

KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools is a network of 11 public charter schools and educates more than 5,500 metro Atlanta K-12 students. Their mission to create joyful, academically excellent schools that prepare scholars with the skills to pursue the paths they choose, college, career, and beyond. KIPP’s space at Lee + White will be a collaborative office with space to host stakeholders, donors, parents and staff.

Lee + White has become a popular destination for its breweries, restaurants and retailers. In the current phase of the redevelopment, investment partners have added a 19-vendor food hall, more than 200,000 square feet of creative offices, and the “Great Lawn” event space. Providing BeltLine access via four direct entrances, Lee + White is located just 0.4 miles from the West End MARTA station and is convenient to all of metro Atlanta’s major interstates, I-20, I-75, I-85 and I-285.