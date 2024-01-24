The Hammond Drive-Boylston Drive Intersection Project is just west of the part of the Hammond Drive widening project that has been designed for construction already. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs is asking the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) for $2 million to complete funding of its Boylston-Hammond intersection and streetscape project.

The project will realign the intersection and install sidewalks and paths on the west side of Boylston Drive, completing the pedestrian network between Hammond and Hildebrand Drives. Construction is expected to start this summer, Public Works Director Marty Martin told the Sandy Springs City Council at its Jan. 16 meeting.

“The project will continue to spur economic development by creating a safer transportation environment,” Martin said. “The intersection of Hammond and Boylston is not currently aligned creating both operational delays and associated with those operational delays, safety issues.”

He said the proposed sidewalk and side paths are part of the city’s larger vision to build a walkable, bikeable community.

The city has approximately $3.5 million for the project from its capital improvement funds, but it’s expected to cost $5.5 million to complete.

The city council approved applying to the SRTA for a $1.1 million loan and a $900,000 grant. The funds would come from the 2024 Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank program in the form of a low-interest loan and a grant. Eligible projects must enhance mobility and drive economic development, according to the city council agenda memo.

Martin said they expect to learn in June whether the city will get the construction loan and grant.

The project is just to the west of the section of Hammond Drive, which is being widened to four lanes, he said.