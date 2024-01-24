A rendering of the Peachtree Creek Greenway. (Courtesy City of Brookhaven.)

The city of Brookhaven is applying for a grant to fund construction of Phase II of the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

The paved path runs along the creek, parallel to I-85 and Buford Highway.

Brookhaven is filing an application for RAISE, the U.S. Dept. of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure, Sustainability and Equity grant program, Strategic Partnerships Director Patty Hansen said at the Jan. 23 city council meeting.

Brookhaven’s commitment to the next phase is $3 million, which is “covered very neatly by SPLOST” said Hansen. “The project was listed in the Brookhaven budget with appropriate hearings and postings and voted on by council, so this is really just a reaffirmation of that. This is not a movement of funds, removing from any project or adding to a project.”

Peachtree Creek Greenway is home to the Brookhaven International Festival, public art, and cycling events. The greenway plans to eventually join the Atlanta BeltLine in Buckhead.

The council authorized Mayor John Park to sign the first of many agreements with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The agreement covers the preliminary engineering of a vehicular bridge over I-85, said Public Works Director Don Sherrill.

Councilmember John Funny confirmed the planning phase will include an evaluation of the Chantilly neighborhood “to make certain that that traffic doesn’t negatively impact the neighborhoods, like cut through traffic and speeding.”

In other news: