Participants will paint this Bob Ross-inspired work of art at the Galentine event on Feb. 10.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Dunwoody Nature Center is hosting a sip and paint event that will help you your inner Bob Ross.

On Feb. 10, “Paint Like Bob Ross” will inspire participants to create a work of art using the techniques made famous by the “happy little trees” artist who hosted “The Joy of Painting” from 1983-1994 on PBS.

Dunwoody High School 2017 graduate Jeremy Rogers, who is a Bob Ross-certified instructor, will be leading the three-hour event, which will take place at the North Woods pavilion from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Rogers said he was encouraged by his mother to take the Bob Ross class after he decided that college wasn’t the best fit for him. He has been teaching classes around Georgia for the last few years and has enjoyed the experience in many different ways.

“I like giving people confidence, because many of them think they can’t do it,” Rogers said. “I like the people too and the lack of stress the classes offer. I don’t even feel like I’m working when I’m teaching a class.”

Rogers estimated he has taught more than 1,000 people in the Bob Ross method in the last three years. His website details his journey as a painter.

“I’ve traveled with a select group of certified instructors to teach master classes at the opening of the Bob Ross Museum in Muncie, Indiana and at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History when several of Bob’s paintings were donated there.”

Rogers specifically designed the Dunwoody Nature Center event for an evening of fun.

“This is a light-hearted painting class totally focused on creating beauty and having fun. Only Bob Ross supplies are used to give you an authentic experience,” the Dunwoody Nature Center’s announcement said. “Only high-quality oil paints and brushes are used for the ultimate painting experience,”

The cost of the class is $70 per person. Participants are asked to bring a roll of paper towels, a small package of baby wipes, and a cardboard box to carry the 12” X 16” canvas home.

This event is also BYOB. Artists may bring beer and wine but no hard liquor. Participants are not allowed to remove open containers from the event.

To register for the event, visit this link.