A European-inspired modern contemporary home that sits in LaVista Park in Atlanta, is on the market for nearly $1.7 million.

This home offers a pretty unique design with lighting and finishes that will wow you as soon as you walk through it.

There are a variety of stunning features including:

• A waterfall island

• A 2-story Great Room with a linear fireplace

• A modern screen porch

• A private patio on the second level with a glass wall.

The garage even comes with a glass door, an Epoxy floor, and electric vehicle charging.



