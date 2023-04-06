👨🏾‍🎨 The Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) is hosting an IRL Spring Break Camp Street Art Workshop teaching wheatpaste and graffiti lettering led by Atlanta artist and designer Aysha Pennerman. Tomorrow, Thurs., Apr. 6 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (pictured).

🖼 GSU’s Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design Gallery continues its 2023 MFA Thesis Series with “Class of Beauty: Schooled in the Culture” by Azya Lashelle on Thurs., Apr. 6 from 5-8 p.m. The opening reception for Sally Garner’s “Interference : Interwoven” will take place on Fri., Apr. 7 from 6-9 p.m.



🎛 Atlanta’s favorite DJs add good vibes to your High Museum of Art experience with HIGH Frequency Friday on Fri., Apr. 7 at 6 p.m.



🔔 The Historic Oakland Cemetery presents the Bell Tower Boutique, a pop-up market of handmade goods including photography, jewelry, poetry, bags, and more. Sat., Apr. 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



👩‍🏫 MASS Collective is hosting several classes including a five-hour Introduction to Wood Lathe class where students will create a set of candle holders. Sat., Apr. 8 from 9:30 a.m. – 3p.m. Tickets are $115. Also at MASS Collective is the Intro to Leather Working workshop led by Liz Guzman, which will teach students how to make a hand-stitched wallet. On Sat., Apr. 8 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. And, on Sun., Apr. 9 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., MASS Collective presents an Intro to Wood Working: Wood Basics and Four Squaring with instructor Lucas Aguilar.



🛍 The works of 20+ artists and crafters will be available for sale at Harmony Park’s Spring Fling Market on Sat., Apr. 8 from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.



🗣 Bruce Onobrakpeya and dele jegede will present an artist talk about The Mask and the Cross at the High Museum of Art on Sat., Apr. 8 from 2-3 p.m. The exhibition will remain on display through Jul. 30.



⚗️ The Annual Alchemy Art Fundraiser returns to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta to raise money for Drawchange with an art auction, fire performances, wooden robot build station, community art project, and more on Sat., Apr. 8 from 2-8 p.m.



📷 Eyedrum art and music gallery presents an opening reception for Visionary Mode, a photography collaboration between Megan Mosholder and David Clifton-Strawn. Sat., Apr. 8 from 6-9 p.m.



💀 Also at the Historic Oakland Cemetery is Art and Architecture of Death, a tour that educates viewers on the changes in architecture of funerary art throughout the years. Sun., Apr. 9 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.



🏷 The High Museum of Art and UPS offer free admission on the second Sunday of every month for UPS Second Sunday. Sun., Apr. 9 from 12-5 p.m.



🛍 A Day at Dairies is a vintage and handmade pop-up that will showcase 50 of the best local artists, local curators, and handmade artisans from around the Southeast. Atlanta Dairies, Sun., Apr. 9 from 12-6 p.m.



🐰 Shop small and support local at East Atlanta Village Farmers Market’s Easter Art Market which will feature 20+ local vendors. Sun., Apr. 9 from 12-6 p.m.



🎉 Sunday Funday at MODA will bring a family-friendly party with activities, crafts, performances, and refreshments. Sun., Apr. 9 from 1-5 p.m.



🥚 The Martin Street Foundry and Cryptid Creatives Collective present Sunday Funday at Atlanta Utility Works in East Point. Artists and vendors of handmade goods will sell their goods while an Easter egg hunt will take place on the grounds at 2 p.m. Sun., Apr. 9 from 1-6 p.m.