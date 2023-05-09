This rendering shows a view of the planned roundabout at Northside @ Riverview-Old Powers Ferry. (Sandy Springs)

The Riverview Road-Northside Drive intersection in Sandy Springs will close on May 30 for the installation of a roundabout.

The closure is projected to continue until Aug. 4 with detours in place.

Residents along Old Powers Ferry Road NW will have to access the road from Dupree Drive NW. Residents along Riverview Road NW will need to access the looping road from its other intersection with Northside Drive NW south of the Northside-Mount Vernon Highway intersection.

Motorists will have long detours to get around the closure of the intersection over the summer. (Sandy Springs)

A two-way stop sign currently controls the intersection. A city webpage describes sight distance issues at the intersection and a significant side street delay on Riverview Road as the reason for the roundabout solution.

The city reported it conducted a comprehensive traffic study as part of the concept design process, which showed the existing intersection performs poorly in both the morning and afternoon peak travel hours. Insufficient stopping sight distance is available on Northside Drive, north of the intersection.