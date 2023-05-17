Maj. General William B. Dyer III will serve as the keynote speaker at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony in Dunwoody.

The Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 29 at the DeKalb Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road.

According to a statement released by the city, Maj. General William B. Dyer III, a Dunwoody resident who serves as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve 108th Training Command, will be this year’s keynote speaker.

Dyer leads more than 10,000 soldiers in providing initial entry training for future deployments. He has spent 26 years in the Army Reserve with two combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition to his military service, Dyer is a partner in the Atlanta office of Lee & Hayes, where he leads the firm’s intellectual property litigation practice.

The ceremony is open to the public and co-hosted by Dunwoody’s Veteran Events Planning Committee.

“This is an important Dunwoody tradition that gives us a chance to honor those who sacrificed all for their country and our freedom,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “I’m pleased that we continue to make investments in the Veterans Memorial so we can keep our commitment to never forget.”

During the ceremony, Joe Seconder, retired U.S. Army Major, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Dunwoody Police Deputy Chief Michael Carlson, retired, Georgia National Guard Captain, will introduce a moment of silence. The invocation and benediction will be presented by Rabbi Brian Glusman of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.

Dunwoody Idol contestant Grace Jacob will sing the National Anthem.