Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum points to a map showing where off-duty officers will be patrolling in Buckhead as part of the Buckhead Safety Alliance plan. (Dyana Bagby)

More police officers are patrolling some of Buckhead’s busiest commercial thoroughfares thanks to a privately funded initiative to provide more security in the affluent north Atlanta neighborhood.

The Buckhead Safety Alliance announced Monday the launch of its private security patrols by off-duty Atlanta Police Department officers. The cost of the new security patrol is estimated at $575,000 a year.

The Atlanta Police Foundation donated three police cruisers for the patrols, while the Buckhead Safety Alliance has raised, so far, $450,000 from businesses, organizations, and individuals, including $250,000 from the Buckhead Coalition.

The new patrols were formed based on recommendations in a report by the Buckhead Public Safety Task Force, which was proposed by Atlanta City Councilmembers Mary Norwood and Michael Julian Bond and approved by the council in January 2022.

Over the past two decades, neighborhoods in Buckhead have had their own security patrols, which have proven to be an effective deterrent to crime, Norwood said at a press conference held in the OK Cafe parking lot on West Paces Ferry Road. But most crime in Buckhead occurs in the business districts.

A map showing where off-duty security officers will be patrolling in Buckhead. (Buckhead Safety Alliance)

“These security patrols will make us safer in Buckhead, for our residents and visitors,” Norwood said.

Public safety in Buckhead became a hot-button issue in 2020 when looters and vandals hit luxury Phipps Plaza mall and other local businesses as rioting broke out during a downtown protest about the death of George Floyd.

The riots spurred a movement to have Buckhead secede from Atlanta and become its own city, but state lawmakers defeated the measure in 2022 and 2023.

Zone 2, which includes Buckhead, has seen crime drop two years in a row, according to APD. Crimes against persons is down 25% throughout the city, Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at the press conference.

Attending Monday’s press conference announcing the Buckhead Safety Alliance’s privately funded security patrols using off-duty Atlanta Police Department officers are, from left, Robin Loudermilk, CEO of Loudermilk Companies and chair of the Atlanta Police Foundation; former APD sergeant and chair of the Buckhead Public Safety Task Force Valerie Sellers; Atlanta City Councilmember Mary Norwood; State Rep. Betsy Holland; Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods President Debra Wathen; Chief Darin Schierbaum; Maj. Ailene Mitchell, Zone 2 commander; and Eric Tanenblatt, chair of the Buckhead Coalition. (Courtesy City of Atlanta)