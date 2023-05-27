The WABE MixTape Block Party is offering a one-of-a-kind community experience in June.

“WABE MixTape Block Party has become an annual can’t miss Atlanta summer event for music lovers and supporters of Atlanta’s cultural scene,” said WABE president and CEO Jennifer Dorian.

The WABE MixTape Block Party will be held on June 25 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Calloway Plaza in the Woodruff Arts Center.

“As we celebrate the station’s 75th anniversary, we are unwavering in our mission of amplifying Atlanta’s creative talents and championing opportunities to come together as a community,” Dorian continued.

The free music fest will offer local food, vendors, live music and opportunities to meet WABE personalities.

WABE, formerly Public Broadcasting Atlanta, operates public media stations WABE (90.1FM) and WABE TV (Channel 30).

This year’s event will feature live performances by the following artists:

Hip-hop MC J Nolan

R&B act Vahn Black

Pop artist IVEEN

R&B group Uncle Bubz

The event will also highlight the 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Contest Winner, Little Moon. The contest is NPR Music’s annual search for the next great artist.

Little Moon, the 2023 winner, will perform at Tiny Desk and also headlines the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour.

Past contest winners have gone on to headline world tours, win Grammys and write for Broadway.

Jon Goode will host WABE MixTape Block Party. Goode is an Emmy-nominated author, poet and playwright and part of Moth StorySLAM.

The event is being presented by United Way of Greater Atlanta. Tickets are available now. For more information, click here.