Wellstar closed Atlanta Medical Center last year. The empty hospital stands in the heart of Old Fourth Ward. (File)

Wellstart Health System, which controversially shut down Atlanta Medical Center in Old Fourth Ward last November, says it will open a “health tech incubator” in Midtown this October.

According to a report by Atlanta Business Chronicle, Catalyst by Wellstar, the innovation arm for Wellstar Health System, said it offer 8,000 square feet of co-working space to healthcare industry startups in Technology Square.

“We believe innovation and Atlanta’s startup ecosystem are critical to positively impacting the future of healthcare in all communities by helping us solve the critical problems we face,” Dr. Hank Capps, president of Catalyst and a top Wellstar executive, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email.

Catalyst will lease space in the Centergy One Building at 75 Fifth St., which is home to a technology incubator tied to Georgia Tech and Engage, a venture fund that pools and invests money from corporate partners.

Along with closing Atlanta Medical Center, Wellstar also closed its hospital in East Point, which led Fulton County to file a federal civil rights complaint against the company.