SheNYC Arts, a program dedicated to showcasing up-and-coming writers and composers, will present two full length plays and a musical at its SheATL Theater Festival this August.

The SheATL Theater Festival will run from Aug. 15 to 20 at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s in partnership with Theatrical Outfit.

Festival performances have been selected by SheNYC Arts through an intensive blind selection process.

At the event, SheATL will present Chicana Legend, an epic video-game coming-of-age adventure that stars young Lulu Mora. Mora must make good choices, combat small-town chisme and defend her family’s reputation. Alexis Elisa Macedo is the creator of Chicana Legend.

The second full length production is A Shy Redemption by K. Parker. In the play, a woman becomes pregnant under mysterious circumstances and finds redemption with the help of an angel.

The festival will also present Rathskellar: A Musical Elixir by Brianna Kothari Barnes and conceived with Dame Productions.

This musical takes place in Rathskellar, a dive bar somewhere between heaven and hell. Rathskellar is the place John Casey finds himself when he wakes up after a fatal accident. When the bartender and her staff explain the rules, he is left with a choice – to face the seven deadly sins or stay in Rathskeller for eternity.

SheATL Theater Festival will feature both in-person and select digital performances. Tickets go on sale July 1. For more information, click here.