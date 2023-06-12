Matthew Willson (Courtesy Brookhaven Police Department)

Eighteen months after the shooting death of Matthew Willson, an astrophysicist visiting Brookhaven from the United Kingdom, the reward has increased to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

An investigation by Brookhaven Police Department determined that Willson was killed by a stray bullet while lying in bed with his girlfriend, Kathrine Shepard. Willson was from Surrey, England.

The 31-year-old was shot in the head at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2022, according to BPD. Officers responded to a call of discharging firearms on Buford Highway, and minutes later officers were dispatched to 3180 Clairmont Road where Willson was found.

Brookhaven Police is asking for help identifying those responsible for recklessly discharging firearms in the area. Call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636.