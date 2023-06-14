Here’s a rundown of some events in the art world.

♥️ MODA is hosting a Midtown Heart of the Arts discussion tonight, Wed., June 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🎞 The Atlanta Children’s Film Festival has programming and creative media workshops both in-person and online through June 25.

😸 Paint your own custom wooden cat head at Anderby Brewing & Distilling during their Paint & Pint event today, Wed., June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

✂️ Artsy teens can join in a free zine-making workshop at the Globe Arts Center in Avondale Estates. Thurs., June 15 from 5-6:30 p.m.

🌳 Extension of Nature, a digital exhibition of works curated by Birney Robert, presents a special display event with uninterrupted art on four signs throughout Downtown Atlanta. Thurs., June 15 from 4:30-6 p.m.

📷 Atlanta Photography Group APG will host an Open House & Reception for Portfolio 2023 at their Ansley Mall location. Thurs., June 15 from 6-9 p.m.

📨 Enigmatic Messenger by Larry Walker opens at Mason Fine Art on Thurs., June 15 from 6-9 p.m.

🏠 The Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center presents a Kid’s Clay Workshop: Gnome Houses event on Fri., June 16 at 1 p.m.

🚶‍♀️ The Women of Clayton County Artwalk is a free monthly event showcasing visual, performing, and culinary arts. Fri., June 16 from 5-8 p.m.

🎷 June Friday Jazz will return to the High Museum of Art with live jazz organized by John “Lil’ John” Roberts with two musical areas where visitors can enjoy music throughout the evening. Fri., June 16 from 6-10 p.m.

📷 Honoring the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, the Auburn Avenue Research Library presents Around the Way Dreams by renowned Atlanta photographer Melissa Alexander. Opens Fri., June 16 at 6 p.m.

🗣 Path Museum’s Other Voices exhibition featuring selections from the Larry & Gwen Walker Private Collection will open Fri., June 16 from 6-9 p.m.

📚 The Decatur Arts Alliance to host a closing reception for Small Changes at the Decatur Library. Fri., June 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

🍺 Art Crew ATL’s Art On Tap Summer Exhibition opens at Monday Night Garage on Lee Street. Fri., June 16 from 8-11 p.m.

🖼 Dunwoody Fine Art Association and Chastain Arts Center & Gallery’s juried exhibition Signs & Insights presents a reception and awards ceremony on Fri., June 16, 5:30-8 p.m.

🦓 Shop at Zoo Atlanta’s outdoor Art Gone Wild Market for jewelry, ceramics, accessories, art, gifts, and more. Sat., June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🎉 The grand opening of Memento Gallery in Poncey-Highlands is set for Sat., June 17 from 1-4 p.m.

🚐 A Year Within / A Year Without will debut at South River Art Studio on Sat., June 17 starting at 8 p.m.

🗣 Whitespace Gallery will host an Artist Talk with Chintia Kirana on Sat., June 17 at 3 p.m. (pictured).

🍻 The Viking Alchemist Meadery in Smyrna presents the Mead and Metal Artisan’s Alley with local artists and crafters, food, and of course, mead. Sat., June 17 from 12-6 p.m.

🛍 Elmyriachi to debut El Mercado, a market with local art, handmade goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Sat., June 17 from 12-7 p.m.

🖼 The Sweetwater Brewing Art Market promises a day of fun, brews, 20+ artisans to shop, and even live glassblowing. Sat., June 17 at 12 p.m.

☀️ Atlanta Utility Works in East Point presents the Summer Solstice Festival with a Maker’s Market by the Cryptide Creative Collective. Sat., June 17 from 2-9:30 p.m.

🗣 The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning will host an Artist Talk for Patchwork, a solo exhibition of works by Krista M. Jones. Sat., June 17 at 2 p.m.

🎉 TILA Studios presents Block Party, a Juneteenth celebration of art, culture, and community with an artist market and party. Sweetgreen on North Ave., Sat., June 17 from 3-6 p.m.

🎭 Playdoh, a traveling puppetry artist, will host workshops this weekend at Heck.house on Sat., June 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. and The Bakery on Sun., June 18 from 12-1:30 p.m.

🚶‍♀️ The Miami Circle Gallery Stroll returns with a free open gallery event on Sat., June 17 from 4-6 p.m.

📽 Atlfilmparty presents Cycle 1, Szn 2 exhibition of docu-filmmaker works at Switchyards Downtown Club on Sat., June 17 starting at 8 p.m.

⭐️ The Star Bar Pop-Up Market promises an afternoon of local artists and makers selling their goods at this iconic L5P bar. Sun., June 18 from 1-6 p.m.

👨‍👦 Celebrate dads with the Sunday Funday Father’s Day Market at Martin Street Foundry in East Point. Sun., June 18 from 1-6 p.m.

🎮 MODA is hosting a guided tour of the Level Up: Byte-Size Biographies exhibition all about video games. Sun., June 18 from 2-3 p.m.

✂️ Callanwolde Fine Arts Center presents a free collage event with the Atlanta Collage Society on Sun., June 18 from 3-5 p.m. in the gallery.