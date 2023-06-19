Audubon has announced that it is putting the finishing touches on phase two of the Flats of East Atlanta.

As part of the project’s second phase, the Atlanta-based apartment development company says that 112 rental units are being added to the three and four-story buildings.

Each of the new units are “garden-style” homes that offer one-to-two bedrooms, along with private patios or balconies.

Phase two apartments will also come equipped with a number of high-end finishes, which include energy efficient appliances, washer-dryer pairs, big kitchen islands, custom kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets and high-speed internet, according to Audubon.

Phase one included the construction of 140 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities like a swimming pool, a dog park, a package center, and more.

The new gated community at 2536 Flat Shoals Road in Decatur is close to a number of parks and trails, shopping establishments, entertainment options, and highly-rated restaurants. It is also just a short drive away from downtown Decatur and downtown Atlanta.

“People moving to Atlanta are looking for a beautiful place to call home that’s close to restaurants, shopping, parks, bike trails and nightlife, with easy access to their job. The Flats at East Atlanta has it all,” said Andrew Schwarz, Audubon chief executive officer.

Initial move-ins for the Flats of East Atlanta are expected for summer 2023.

To learn more, visit Flats of East Atlanta website.