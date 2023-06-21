Here’s a rundown of events in the art scene currently.

🏳️‍🌈 Southern Fried Queer Pride continues this week with pageants, variety shows, dance parties, film night, workshops, and an art market. Various dates through Sun., June 25.

💐 Florum Sumnia, an exhibition of works by Bob Landstrom, will be on display at Alan Avery Art Co. through August 6.

🎨 Vinyl IV, a group show of works on 12” vinyl records, will open at Arches Brewing in Hapeville on Fri., June 23 from 6-10 p.m.

🗜 Learn block printing basics with Madison of Beau Paper Co. at the Intro to Block Printing workshop hosted at Made Mercantile in Woodstock. Fri., June 23 at 7 p.m.

🇯🇵 The High’s newest exhibition, Samurai: Armor from the Collection of Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller will open on Fri., June 23 with a party kicking off from 5-9 p.m.

🍾 ART PARTY 2023 at the Atlanta Contemporary promises a night of exhibitions, activations, cocktails, and the curated gift shop. Sat., June 24, 7:30 p.m. Tickets required (pictured).

🚪 ABV Gallery presents Tiny Doors & Friends, an exhibition of 60+ tiny doors transformed by some of Atlanta’s finest artists. Sat., June 24 from 6-10 p.m.

🖼 The Hues Art Show 2023 will feature an exhibition of artwork and creative professionals. Tickets for $20 each. Sat., June 24, 2-7 p.m.

📚 The Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center presents Mini-Con 2023 with art vendors, a costume parade, and panels. Free. Sat., June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

🎨 Aspiring watercolor painters can learn fundamental watercolor techniques, color theory, and how to mix paint at the Beginner’s Watercolor Class at Westside Reservoir Park. Sat., June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

🛍 Shop for artist-made goods at the Empire Exchange: Outdoor Artist Market in Kirkwood. Sat., June 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

🍺 Pontoon Brewing Artist Market will bring 50+ artists selling their goods, food, beer, and music to Pontoon Brewing in Sandy Springs. Sat., June 24 from 12-6 p.m.

🖼 Family Matters, a solo exhibition of works by Honey Pierre, debuts at Mint Gallery on Sat., June 24 from 6-10 p.m.

👻 The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market presents Luigi’s Haunted Market with 20+ artists and makers selling their art and handmade goods. Sat., June 24 from 2-8 p.m.

🎉 The Ernest G. Welch School of Art and Design is hosting an Art Faculty Open Studio Party on Sat., June 24 from 3-6 p.m.

☺️ Artist Matthew Hoffman has invited the public to partake in the You Are Beautiful Experience at Cumberland Mall. Opens Sat., June 24 through July 23.

🕹 MODA presents GAYmers Tour & Game Night with a celebration of video games that feature queer and LGBT+ themes and characters in the Level Up: Pixels, Play & Progress exhibition. Tickets are $20 ea. Sat., June 24 from 7-9 p.m.

📝 Dust off your sketchbooks and come out to the Chattahoochee Nature Center for a Not Just Another Day Outside, Journaling About Nature workshop. $60 for the general public, $55 for CNC members, registration due by Thursday. Sat., June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

🛍 Returning every last Sunday, the Eventide Brewing Art Market promises rotating art vendors, live music, and food. Sun., June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🖼 Downtown Alpharetta will host the Alpharetta Art in the Park at Brooke Street Park. Sun., June 25 from 12-4 p.m.

📷 The Atlanta Photography Group presents Pets Pictured: A Hands-On Portraiture Intensive with instructor Bryan Galgano. Sun., June 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

🛍 Sip & Shop Vendor Market at Contrast Artisan Ales will include a lineup of vendors including artists, plant sellers, potters, accessories, jewelry and more. Sun., June 25 from 1-5 p.m.

🚒 The Old Smyrna Firehouse will host an Alchemy Artist Social: Building Big ART w/ Natural Materials. Learn about building effigies with natural materials. Sun., June 25 from 1-6 p.m.

🏷 Midsummer Market: A Sunday Funday Pop-Up at Atlanta Utility Works in East Point will feature vendors of handmade goods, art, crafts, and more. Sun., June 25 from 1-6 p.m.

🛍 Creator’s Market returns to Atlantic Station with handcrafted goods, art, and other goods by local makers. Sun., June 25 from 12-7 p.m.