Taylor Fritz poses with the Atlanta Open trophy after his victory on Sunday. (Photo by: Alex Smith)

Welcome back to our Atlanta Open recap series. If you missed it, you can check out our days 1-3 coverage here, our day 4 coverage here, and our days 5 & 6 coverage here.

The tournament wrapped up this weekend with the singles and doubles finals. As a reminder, here were the matches on Friday.

Day 7 (Friday) Matchups (Men’s Singles, Quarterfinals):

Dominik Koepfer (88, GER) vs. J.J. Wolf (46, USA)

Taylor Fritz (9, USA) vs. Kei Nishikori (439, JAP)

Christopher Eubanks (32, USA) vs. Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS)

Ugo Humbert (38, FRA) vs. Alex de Minaur (17, AUS)

J.J. Wolf defeated Domino Koepfer in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. Taylor Fritz defeated Kei Nishikori in two sets. Aleksander Vukic, unfortunately, knocked out Atlanta darling Christopher Eubanks, and Ugo Humbert took down reigning Atlanta Open champion Alex de Minaur in two sets with a tiebreak in the first.

Day 8 (Saturday) Matchups (Men’s Singles, Semifinals):

Taylor Fritz (9, USA) vs. J.J. Wolf (46, USA)

Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS) vs. Ugo Humbert (38, FRA)

Taylor Fritz knocked out fellow American J.J. Wolf in straight sets. Aleksander Vukic defeated Ugo Humbert in three sets with a tiebreak in the second.

Day 9 (Sunday) Matchups (Men’s Singles, Finals):

Taylor Fritz (9, USA) vs. Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS)

WINNER: Taylor Fritz

And there we have it! No. 1-ranked American Taylor Fritz defeated Aleksander Vukic in three sets with a tie break in the second to claim the Atlanta Open Championship. It is Fritz’s 6th career ATP tournament victory.

The Men’s Doubles tournament also finished this weekend. As a reminder, here are the matchups from Friday.

Day 7 (Friday) Matchup (Men’s Doubles, Quarterfinals):

Marcelo Melo (36, BRA)/John Peers (29, AUS) vs. William Blumberg (90, USA)/Rajeev Ram (5, USA)

Melo and Peers knocked out American pair Blumberg and Ram in three sets on Friday.

Day 8 (Saturday) Matchups (Men’s Doubles, Semifinals):

Max Purcell (74, AUS)/Jordan Thompson (63, AUS) vs. Marcelo Melo (36, BRA)/John Peers (29, AUS)

Nathaniel Lammons (31, USA)/Jackson Withrow (34, USA) vs. Julian Cash (63, GBR)/Robert Galloway (71, USA)

Purcell and Thompson defeated Melo and Peers in two sets with a tiebreak in the first. American duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow similarly defeated Julian Cash and Robert Galloway.

Day 9 (Sunday) Matchup (Men’s Doubles, Finals):

Max Purcell (74, AUS)/Jordan Thompson (63, AUS) vs. Nathaniel Lammons (31, USA)/Jackson Withrow (34, USA)

WINNERS: Nathaniel Lammons (31, USA)/Jackson Withrow (34, USA)

And the Americans win! Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow defeated Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in two sets with tiebreaks in both.

Overall, this was a fairly straightforward tournament. There were few upsets, and highly-ranked players tended to come out on top. Ultimately, the Americans came out on top on their home soil.