Christopher Eubanks returns a hit in his win against Brandon Nakashima. (Photo by: Alex Smith)

Play continued in the round of 16 for singles on Wednesday and Thursday, and quarterfinals began for doubles on Thursday.

As a reminder, here are the matchups from Wednesday.

Day 5 Matchups (Men’s Singles, Round of 16):

Ugo Humbert (28, FRA) vs. Lloyd Harris (204, RSA)

Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS) vs. Yoshihito Nishioka (31, JAP)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (86, AUS) vs. Alex de Minaur (17, AUS)

Christopher Eubanks (32, USA) vs. Brandon Nakashima (58, USA)

Ugo Humbert defeated Lloyd Harris in two sets with a tiebreak in the first. Vukic beat Nishioka after dropping the first set and overcoming a tiebreak in the third. Thanasi Kokkinakis fell to reigning Atlanta Open champion Alex de Minaur in straight sets. Finally, Christopher Eubanks defeated Nakashima in three sets with a tiebreak in the first.

Winners from Wednesday:

Ugo Humbert (28, FRA)

Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS)

Alex de Minaur (17, AUS)

Christopher Eubanks (32, USA)

Thurs., July 27 Matchups (Men’s Singles, Round of 16):

Daniel Evans (30, GBR) vs. Dominik Koepfer (88, GER)

Maxime Cressy (105, USA) vs. J.J. Wolf (46, USA)

Taylor Fritz (9, USA) vs. Yibing Wu (89, CHN)

Kei Nishikori (439, JAP) vs. Juncheng Shang (156, CHN)

Dominik Koepfer defeated Daniel Evans in three sets with a tiebreak in the second. J.J. Wolf defeated fellow American Maxime Cressey in two sets with a tiebreak in the first in his first match of the tournament. Number 1 ranked American Taylor Fritz defeated Yibing Wu in two sets with a tiebreak in the second, and Kei Nishikori did the same for Juncheng Shang.

Winners from Thursday:

Dominik Koepfer (88, GER)

J.J. Wolf (46, USA)

Taylor Fritz (9, USA)

Kei Nishikori (439, JAP)

Day 7 (Friday) Matchups (Men’s Singles, Quarterfinals):

Dominik Koepfer (88, GER) vs. J.J. Wolf (46, USA)

Taylor Fritz (9, USA) vs. Kei Nishikori (439, JAP)

Christopher Eubanks (32, USA) vs. Aleksander Vukic (82, AUS)

Ugo Humbert (38, FRA) vs. Alex de Minaur (17, AUS)

Wednesday saw the final play in the round of 16 for the men’s doubles side of the tournament, and Thursday began the quarterfinals.

Day 5 Matchups (Men’s Doubles, Round of 16):

Julian Cash (63, GBR)/Robert Galloway (71, USA) vs. Nicolas Mahut (40, FRA)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (11, FRA)

Daniel Evans (30, GBR)/John-Patrick Smith (88, AUS) vs. William Blumberg (90, USA)/Rajeev Ram (5, USA)

Ben McLachlan (78, JAP)/Ben Shelton (41, USA) vs. Nathaniel Lammons (31, USA)/Jackson Withrow (34, USA)

Julian Cash and Robert Galloway took down French duo Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in a tight match that went to tiebreaks in both sets. In the other matches, the American duos reigned triumphant. Blumberg and Ram defeated Evans and Smith 6-2, 1-6, 10-4, and Lammons/Withrow defeated McLachlan/Shelton in three sets with a tiebreak in the first.

Winners from Wednesday:

Julian Cash (63, GBR)/Robert Galloway (71, USA)

William Blumberg (90, USA)/Rajeev Ram (5, USA)

Nathaniel Lammons (31, USA)/Jackson Withrow (34, USA)

Day 6 Matchups (Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals):

Max Purcell (74, AUS)/Jordan Thompson (63, AUS) vs. Ethan Quinn (394, USA)/Trent Bryde (1763, USA)

Evan King (1296, USA)/Constant Lestienne (95, FRA) vs. Julian Cash (63, GBR)/Robert Galloway (71, USA)

Yuki Bhambri (946, IND)/Saketh Myneni (77, IND) vs. Nathaniel Lammons (31, USA)/Jackson Withrow (34, USA)

The Australians Purcell and Thompson took down American upstarts Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde in three sets with a tiebreak in the second. Cash and Galloway defeated King and Lestienne in three sets after dropping the second set. Finally, the Americans Lammons and Withrow defeated Indian pair Bhambri and Myneni in three sets.

Winners from Thursday:

Max Purcell (74, AUS)/Jordan Thompson (63, AUS)

Julian Cash (63, GBR)/Robert Galloway (71, USA)

Nathaniel Lammons (31, USA)/Jackson Withrow (34, USA)

Day 7 (Friday) Matchup (Men’s Doubles, Quarterfinals):

Marcelo Melo (36, BRA)/John Peers (29, AUS) vs. William Blumberg (90, USA)/Rajeev Ram (5, USA)