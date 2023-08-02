Goodie Mob will perform at the Lakewood Amphitheater concert as part of the ATL 50 Hip Hop events.

In celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop, Mayor Andre Dickens announced the City of Atlanta and numerous partners are joining forces to present ATL 50 Hip Hop—a series of events including academia talks, movie screenings, dance events, a time capsule, and a concert.

The city is partnering with local businesses and engaging the community to celebrate the innovative style of music, dance, and art that shaped Atlanta’s culture, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

“Atlanta’s role in the evolution of Hip Hop has been outsized and indisputable. It’s only fitting the City of Atlanta joins our community in celebrating the industry and culture we helped shape and helped shape us,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in the press release. “Hip Hop goes beyond music—from fashion to art to building economic empires or political movements, it resonates beyond sound. We look forward to commemorating this milestone with the community.”

ATL 50 Hip Hop begins with the City of Atlanta and Butter.ATL launching Spirit Week on Aug, 7.

Monday, Aug. 7 – Kriss Kross Day

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – ATL Dance Day

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Rep Your City Day

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Dungeon Family Appreciation Day

Friday, Aug, 11 – Hip Hop Day, with a Live Broadcast from City Hall with Ryan Cameron

Then Sunday, Aug. 13, the City of Atlanta and Sprite present the ATL Hip Hop 50 Concert: YESTERDAY, TODAY AND (404)-EVER at Lakewood Amphitheater hosted by Mayor Dickens, Grammy-award winning songwriter, superproducer, and CEO of So So Def Jermaine Dupri and Emmy award-winning radio personality Ryan Cameron.

The free concert will feature performances by Atlanta’s hip hop icons T.I., Goodie Mob, EarthGang, Backbone, Crime Mob, Omeretta The Great, Scotty ATL and special guest appearances.

Other ATL 50 Hip Hop Events in August include:

Hip Hop 50 Skate Day

Cascade Skating Ring, 3335 MLK Jr. Dr., is hosting its 20th Annual Customer Appreciation Free Skate Day on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. RSVP at this link.

Movie Series: Hip Hop 50th Edition – ATL

The City of Atlanta is in partnership with the Auburn Avenue Research Library to showcase a series of hip-hop-inspired movies on Aug. 10. at 7:00 p.m.101 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Hip Hop is Art: Presented by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs

MOCA is hosting a night of art expression and hip hop, featuring iconic photographic hip hop portraits by Cam Kirk, a curation of Atlanta hip hop album cover designs by artist DL Warfield, and a performances by dance troupes WeOnFyre and Bautanzt Here. Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

ARTSCOOL Exhibition and Mural Unveiling

Guardian Studios is hosting a collection of pop-up galleries, open studios, graffiti restoration, dance performances to showcase the students of ARTSCOOL, Guardian and the Creative Project fellows. Aug. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. at 785 Echo St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.

Additionally, the city will support affiliate Hip Hop 50 programming through September and October, including ONE Musicfest, Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def 30th Anniversary Festival, a monthly concert series at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport and more to be announced in the near future.

For more information, visit ATL50HipHop.com