Aug. 14 — There’s one more chance to see Queen Bey tonight at the Benz, which released “listening only” tickets behind the stage. If you need more Beyoncé, check out Mara Davis’s podcast suggestions below.

🌞 Sunny and 95° today. There is an excessive heat warning in effect until 8 p.m. The National Weather Service says to expect “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111°.”

⚖️ The timeline of the Fulton County investigation into former President Donald J. Trump’s attempt to interfere in the 2020 election appears to be taking shape after two witnesses said they were asked to appear before the grand jury on Tues., Aug. 15.

🔎 The GBI is investigating the death of a 62-year-old who died after being tased by an Atlanta Police officer.

🏛️ A sixth inmate has died this year at the Fulton County Jail, which is under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

💵 The Fulton County Board of Education approved a slight rollback on the millage rate – 17.14 mills – but some members wanted it even lower.

📚 Cobb County Schools will decide at its Aug. 17 meeting whether to fire a fifth-grade teacher for violating the state’s new ‘divisive concepts’ law.

🥂 Gigi’s Italian Kitchen in Candler Park is celebrating its one-year anniversary tonight from 5-10 p.m. with oysters, caviar, champagne, and more.

⚾ The Braves outscored the Mets 41-9 in a four-game weekend series. Atlanta took the first three games, but New York won yesterday 7-6. Matt Olson homered three times over the weekend and leads the majors with 43 on the season.

📰 On Friday, local police and sheriff’s deputies raided the office of The Marion County Record, a small-town Kansas newspaper, and seized computers, servers, and cellphones. More than 30 news and press freedom organizations signed a letter from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press condemning the raid.

➡ The death toll from the Maui wildfires rose to 96 as residents begin to contemplate rebuilding and are asking questions about why warning and response infrastructure, including a siren system, failed.

Photo by Maria Saporta/Saporta Report

1. Christopher Escobar on the Tara’s challenges

🎥 When the Tara Theatre reopened in late May, the initial response was electric.

“The first weekend was tremendous,” said Christopher Escobar, executive director of the Atlanta Film Society. Escobar took over operations at the Tara after Regal Cinemas closed the theater in 2022.

“We had a lot of the diehards who were incredibly excited – probably had the most people in the building that the Tara had seen in a few years,” Escobar said.

But after that initial weekend, business started to slow down a bit. These past couple of months have come with their own set of challenges for Escobar and the rest of the team working to keep the Tara open.

Escobar said business has picked up periodically – particularly over the weekend of July 21 when both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” debuted – but other than that, business has been in a sort of middle, gray area.

➡️ Read Sammie’s full story here.

2. Lenox Boardwalk construction begins soon

🚶🏻‍♂️The first phase of the Lenox Road Complete Street project is set to begin in November with work on the Lenox Boardwalk (pictured in a rendering above).

Described as an “urban linear park,” the boardwalk will include a 10’-12’ multi-use trail along Lenox Road between the Lenox MARTA Station (on East Paces Ferry Road) and Peachtree Road.

Buckhead Community Improvement District spokesman Tony Peters said bids for the job will go out in September and the project is expected to be complete by late 2025.

➡️ Find out about phases two and three here.

Sixto Rodriguez via Studio Canal

3. Iran releases American hostages; Rodriguez dies at 81

On Mondays, we get an update on global news through our partnership with the World Affairs Council of Atlanta.

🇺🇦 Amid cries of corruption, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced the officials in charge of military recruitment. “Corruption in military recruiting will be eliminated. The heads of all regional recruitment centers will be fired and replaced by brave warriors who have lost their health on the frontlines but maintained their dignity,” he Tweeted.

🇨🇳 China lifted a ban on group travel to the US and other countries.

🇪🇨 Ecuadorian officials arrested six Colombians in connection with the brazen assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito a day earlier. Villavicencio’s running mate has vowed to run in his place and continue his mission to curb drug trafficking.

🇮🇷 Iran has agreed to move four American prisoners to house arrest. The brother of Siamak Namazi, the longest-held American said, “We are grateful that Siamak and the other Americans in Iran are out of Evin Prison… While this is a positive change, we will not rest until Siamak and the others are back home.”

⚽ The semifinals are set in the Women’s World Cup. On Tues., Aug. 15 at 4 a.m. ET, Spain faces Sweden in Auckland, while Australia plays England in Sydney on Wed., Aug. 16 at 6 a.m. ET The winners will play in the finals Sun., Aug. 20 at 6 a.m. ET. All games are on Fox.

🇬🇧 England’s Premier League kicked off its season on Saturday. As if on cue for Tottenham fans to drown their sorrows as Harry Kane departs for Germany, British taxes on beer are going down.

🇿🇦 Sixto Rodriguez, the Detroit-born musician whose story was told in the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugar Man,” died last week at 81. Rodriguez suffered from crippling stage fright and was virtually unknown in the US. But, unbeknownst to him, he had a cult following in South Africa where his songs became part of the soundtrack of the resistance to Apartheid.

➡ Join the World Affairs Council of Atlanta for Breakfast with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: “Focusing Atlanta: Strengthening International Potential” on Aug. 23. Click here for details and tickets.

Photo courtesy State Farm Arena

4. Welcome to the Bey-T-L!

If you were lucky enough to see Beyoncé at the Benz this weekend or you’re going tonight, here are a few podcasts to keep the Bey-hive buzzing.

💃🏽 “Making Beyoncé:” This classic series takes you through her early life, from Destiny’s Child to global superstar, “Star Search” to the Superbowl. The “Making” series from WBEZ Chicago also covers Oprah, Obama, RuPaul, and many more. It’s excellent.

💰 “Even the Rich – Beyoncé and Jay Z:” Best friends and hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams break down pop culture stories in a hilarious and informative way. You’ll learn how the two icons got together and the business of being one of the world’s most powerful couples.

🎙️ “Post Reports: Beyoncé’s Renaissance:” Culture writer Helena Andrews-Dyer discusses Beyoncé’s 2023 Grammy wins, iconic moments in her history (like her epic Coachella performance), the details of her world tour, and why Beyoncé is more relevant than ever.