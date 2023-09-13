The Spruill Center for the Arts presents Spirits for Spruill at the Spruill Gallery on Oct. 14 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy a vibrant evening outdoors to celebrate creativity and community. This event holds special significance as it coincides with the unveiling of the 4th Annual AMPLIFY mural project, a testament to the fusion of art, culture and community encapsulating the spirit of Dunwoody

AMPLIFY, has been a beacon of creative expression since its inception. This year, following a nationwide call, Atlanta muralist Charity Hamidullah submitted the winning entry. Charity will install her design on the grounds of the Spruill Gallery leading up to the unveiling on October 14.

The AMPLIFY mural will grace the side of the Spruill Smoke House, facing Ashford Dunwoody Road. This strategic location in the bustling commercial hub of the Perimeter business district ensures that the mural will be a prominent fixture in the city’s landscape. These murals, over time, become symbols of artistic excellence and beloved Dunwoody landmarks. Each installation remains in place for one year, making way for the unveiling of the subsequent year’s creation.

To cap the Spirits for Spruill celebration, guests will enjoy cocktails provided by Post Meridiem Spirits, catering provided by Renzo’s Fire, and the blues-rock sounds of the BFG band.

Tickets: $45 per person at spruillarts.org/spirits

Oct. 14, 2023, from 4-7 p.m.

Spruill Gallery, 4691 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338