Dr. Lisa Herring (File)

Former Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring has been named as a strategic advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.

The announcement was made by PROPEL Center, the HBCU innovation and learning hub funded by Apple and Southern Company, where Herring will take over as president on Sept. 18.

“I am delighted to have Dr. Lisa Herring join us at the Department of Education, a leader whose decades of experience as a teacher and administrator will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris team. As strategic advisor, Dr. Herring will draw upon a professional career that has spanned both rural and urban communities, and teaching in both public and private schools to deepen our relationships and collaboration with state and local education leaders. Dr. Herring shares our commitment to accelerating academic recovery in our schools and empowering educators to help students of all backgrounds to find their purpose and fulfill their potential. I look forward to working with her to raise the bar in education for all students,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statment.

“I am honored to serve in this capacity to help impact and influence education across both the K-12 and Postsecondary spectrum communities,” Herring said in a press release. “I am incredibly eager to lead and work together to forge innovative, creative and student focused opportunities for scholars across our country through this collective work.”