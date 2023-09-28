The Nov. 7 general election is upon us and it’s time to register to vote if you haven’t already and request your absentee ballots. We’ve compiled a guide of key dates and locations you’ll need this election season in Fulton and DeKalb counties.
Key Dates
Oct. 10: Last day to register/update registration for November election
Oct. 16: Advance voting begins
Oct. 27: Last day to submit application for absentee ballot
Nov. 3: Advance voting ends
Nov. 7: Election Day
Fulton County Early Voting
Request an absentee ballot and get more Fulton voting information here.
Hours:
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
* These sites are also drop box locations
Buckhead Library *
269 Buckhead Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Chattahoochee Hills City Hall
6505 Rico Road
Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268
C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center *
3201 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
College Park Library
3647 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337
* Pending Board of Registration & Elections approval on meeting to be held Oct. 12.
East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church *
2651 N Church Street
East Point, GA 30344
East Roswell Library *
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Fairburn Annex
40 Washington Street
Fairburn, GA 30213
Fulton County Government Center (Office)
141 Pryor Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton *
4055 Flat Shoals Road
South Fulton, GA 30291
Joan P. Garner at Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Roswell Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
South Fulton Service Center (Office)
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
Southwest Arts Center
915 New Hope Road SW
South Fulton, GA 30331
DeKalb County Early Voting
Request an absentee ballot and find more DeKalb voting information here.
Hours
Monday – Friday (Oct. 16 – Nov. 3) from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday (Oct. 21 & 28) from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday (Oct. 22 & 29) from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
* These sites are also drop box locations
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Rd
Stone Mountain , GA 30088
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Dr. NE
Atlanta , GA 30317
Clarkston Library
951 N. Indian Creek Dr.
Clarkston , GA 30021
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4431 River Rd.
Ellenwood , GA 30294
DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *
4380 Memorial Dr.
Decatur , GA 30032
Dunwoody Library
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. *
Dunwoody , GA 30338
Emory University
1599 Clifton Rd
Atlanta , GA 30338
Lynwood Recreation Center *
3360 Osborne Rd. NE
Atlanta , GA 30319
North DeKalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr.
Chamblee , GA 30341
The Gallery at South DeKalb *
2801 Candler Rd.
Decatur , GA 30034
Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club)
2294 Turner Hill Rd.
Lithonia , GA 30038
Tucker- Reid H. Cofer Library *
5234 Lavista Rd.
Tucker , GA 30084
Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd. SW
Stone Mountain , GA 30088
Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Rd.
Decatur , GA 30034