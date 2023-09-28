The Nov. 7 general election is upon us and it’s time to register to vote if you haven’t already and request your absentee ballots. We’ve compiled a guide of key dates and locations you’ll need this election season in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Oct. 10: Last day to register/update registration for November election

Oct. 16: Advance voting begins

Oct. 27: Last day to submit application for absentee ballot

Nov. 3: Advance voting ends

Nov. 7: Election Day

Fulton County Early Voting

Request an absentee ballot and get more Fulton voting information here.

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

* These sites are also drop box locations

Buckhead Library *

269 Buckhead Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30305



Chattahoochee Hills City Hall

6505 Rico Road

Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268



C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center *

3201 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

College Park Library

3647 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

* Pending Board of Registration & Elections approval on meeting to be held Oct. 12.

East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church *

2651 N Church Street

East Point, GA 30344



East Roswell Library *

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076



Fairburn Annex

40 Washington Street

Fairburn, GA 30213



Fulton County Government Center (Office)

141 Pryor Street SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton *

4055 Flat Shoals Road

South Fulton, GA 30291



Joan P. Garner at Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306



Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005



Roswell Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075



South Fulton Service Center (Office)

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

South Fulton, GA 30349



Southwest Arts Center

915 New Hope Road SW

South Fulton, GA 30331



DeKalb County Early Voting

Request an absentee ballot and find more DeKalb voting information here.

Hours

Monday – Friday (Oct. 16 – Nov. 3) from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 21 & 28) from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday (Oct. 22 & 29) from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

* These sites are also drop box locations

Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Rd

Stone Mountain , GA 30088

Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Dr. NE

Atlanta , GA 30317

Clarkston Library

951 N. Indian Creek Dr.

Clarkston , GA 30021

County Line-Ellenwood Library

4431 River Rd.

Ellenwood , GA 30294

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office *

4380 Memorial Dr.

Decatur , GA 30032

Dunwoody Library

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. *

Dunwoody , GA 30338

Emory University

1599 Clifton Rd

Atlanta , GA 30338

Lynwood Recreation Center *

3360 Osborne Rd. NE

Atlanta , GA 30319

North DeKalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Dr.

Chamblee , GA 30341

The Gallery at South DeKalb *

2801 Candler Rd.

Decatur , GA 30034

Stonecrest (former Sam’s Club)

2294 Turner Hill Rd.

Lithonia , GA 30038

Tucker- Reid H. Cofer Library *

5234 Lavista Rd.

Tucker , GA 30084

Wade Walker YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Rd. SW

Stone Mountain , GA 30088

Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Rd.

Decatur , GA 30034