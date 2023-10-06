Contractors for GDOT drill for bridge columns during lane closures for the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project that began on Sept. 5. (GDOT/Facebook

Continuous lane closure that began Sept. 5 between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive for the I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project may be coming to an end after this weekend, weather permitting.

The lane closures were made to advance bridge construction activities, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) press release. Weekend closures on I-285 eastbound and westbound will occur as crews get the median opened to traffic. Traffic delays are expected.

The I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane project will extend the auxiliary lane between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive and reconstruct the Mount Vernon Highway bridge over I-285, according to the GDOT release.

The existing bridge was permanently closed after a truck on I-285 struck it and so heavily damaged it that GDOT will not reopen it. Motorists must wait for the new bridge, anticipated to be completed in Summer 2004.

Overnight closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, through 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. They will resume at 8 p.m. on Saturday and reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Closure activities will include:

I-285 eastbound double, left-lane and shoulder closure between Riverside Drive and Roswell Road.

I-285 westbound double, left-lane and shoulder closure between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive.

Traffic pacing operation on I-285 eastbound and westbound between Riverside Drive and Roswell Road.

Times may change due to weather conditions. Intermittent traffic pacing, lane and ramp closures may occur within the work zone in addition to these, GDOT said in its release.

Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions can be found by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

Additional project information is available at I-285 Westbound Auxiliary Lane Extension (arcgis.com).