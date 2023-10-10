Peanut butter smoked pork ribs from Chef Marcus Samuelsson.

Chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson has partnered with the National Peanut Board to bring a “peanut dining experience” to Atlanta.

Samuelsson opened his Atlanta restaurant, Marcus Bar & Grille, earlier this year in Old Fourth Ward. According to a press release, on Oct. 10 the eatery will transform into a 60s-inspired diner with a new menu centered around peanuts.

“Peanuts and peanut butter are key ingredients in comfort dishes across many cuisines, including many of the dishes I grew up eating and serve in my restaurants today,” Samuelsson said in the release. “The team and I had so much fun curating this menu and I can’t wait to share this one-of-a-kind 60’s diner experience with our guests at Marcus Bar & Grille. We hope these dishes inspire everyone to find more unique ways to incorporate peanuts into their at-home cooking.”

The pop-up will last from Oct. 10-15 and will bring a peanut twist to Southern dishes. Some items from the menu include a PB&J Old Fashioned cocktail, peanut butter chicken and waffles, peanut butter smoked pork ribs, and peanut brittle pudding.

The peanut-centric menu can be enjoyed alongside the standard dining menu. Reservations can be made online.