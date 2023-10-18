Demolition of the interior walls, ceiling and floors continued as contractors worked on renovating and expanding the former office building on Morgan Falls Road. (City of Sandy Springs)

The Sandy Springs City Council approved a $1.05 million contract to purchase and install a building security system for the city’s new police headquarters and municipal courthouse at its Oct. 17 meeting.

GC&E Systems Group was awarded the contract with the city’s Public Facilities Authority. The proposal includes the installation of video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, intercom, panic, mass notification, perimeter security, biometric and other security solutions, said Dave Wells, director of Facilities/Capital Construction and Building Operations.

“The city has utilized the services of GC&E for multiple city projects to maintain consistent processes and standards to ensure a cohesive citywide city security infrastructure,” he said.

This piece of the project was taken outside of the building contractor’s work so the city could manage its installation, Wells said.

The security system for the Fleet Maintenance building was broken apart from this project he said. It will be much less expensive and probably will be less than $100,000, he said.