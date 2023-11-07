Linda Powell, right, is shown with her daughter, Amanda Whitaker, in an image from GoFundMe.

Linda Powell, 55, was crossing Clairmont Road when two vehicles struck her in a hit-and-run accident on Oct. 19. She died from her injuries. Brookhaven Police arrested Koechiesta Smith and Hugo Valente, each charged with a felony.

Brookhaven City Councilmembers John Funny and Jennifer Owens have issued a statement that the city is “deeply saddened of the tragic loss” of Powell. Funny attended her funeral on Oct. 28 in Covington.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement reads.

Owens and Funny said they’re “well aware of the need to focus on pedestrian safety measures.”

A multi-modal mobility study is being conducted by the city to analyze Brookhaven’s network of roadways and trails, and recommend improvements to enhance safety for pedestrians and bikes. It was first adopted in 2016.

The study lists Clairmont Road as a high stress, high risk area for pedestrians.

Funny and Owens said they plan to work with Brookhaven’s public works department “to implement safety enhancements that are warranted throughout the city, including Clairmont Road, based upon engineering standards and best practices.”

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victim. We appreciate the community’s understanding during this difficult time and urge everyone to prioritize road safety in their daily lives,” Funny and Owens wrote.