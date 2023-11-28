Atlanta Police have charged an 18-year-old with murder in the shooting death of a Midtown security guard over the summer.

According to APD, officers apprehended Marion’Taye Holloman on Nov. 25. He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Holloman was only 17 when the incident occurred on Aug. 28.

Sha’Darrian Jacobs, 33, was an innocent bystander working as a security guard at a parking deck on Spring Street when he was hit by a stray bullet.

According to homicide investigators, Holloman and other suspects were interrupted while they were breaking into cars on Spring Street. Holloman and the other suspects allegedly fired multiple rounds from a car as they drove away. Jacobs was hit in the neck by one of the bullets and was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD continues to search for other suspects in the case.