Bare Naked Ladies and Live will headline the 2024 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in March.

Crash Test Dummies and Moon Taxi, a Nashville indie-rock band, will also be on the bill for the festival – one of Georgia’s largest music events – March 23-24 at Blackburn Park. Admission is free.

“Once again, the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival proves why it’s one of the biggest concert events in the state,” said outgoing Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “I’m looking forward to getting out and enjoying this phenomenal live music lineup with my fellow Brookhaven residents this spring.”

Last year’s festival, which featured Hanson, Band of Horses, Don McLean and The Fray, attracted 45,000 people to Brookhaven.

Find out more about the festival at www.brookhavenga.gov/festival.