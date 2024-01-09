A rendering of the main entrance to Woodland Hills food Halidom Eatery in Atlanta. Credit: Halidom

Halidom Eatery opens this spring on Moreland Avenue with 11 restaurant stalls, including Press Waffle Co., Mango Indian Grill, Mad Dads Philly’s, Locale Island Eats, and a stall from the owners of Zocalo in Midtown and Taqueria La Luz at Chattahoochee Food Works.

According to a previous press release, one stall at Halidom could become an all-day cafe, with other stalls serving pizza and barbecue. Look for the food hall to feature a central bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and a takeout ordering station.

Located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood, Halidom is home to the headquarters of consulting company IST Management Services, with apartments, retail spaces, and a two-acre park with walking trails joining the food hall. Ground broke on the full Halidom project in September of 2020.

Here’s what to know about the five restaurant stalls:

Press Waffle Co.

An appearance on the ABC reality series “Shark Tank” in 2019 assisted brothers Bryan and Caleb Lewis in funding franchising plans for their Dallas-based restaurant. Press Waffle Co. specializes in sweet and savory Belgian Liege waffles topped with ingredients like lemon curd, fried chicken, and Nutella. The stall at Halidom Eatery is backed by local franchisees Zainab Turay and Aminata Keister. Keith and Niki Ginel are opening a location of Press Waffle Co. this winter at Avenue East Cobb.

Mango Indian Grill

This quick-service Indian food stall, owned by Mathi Pothiyappan and Priya Somasundaram, serves everything from chicken tikka masala and biryani, to gobi manchurian and samosa chaat. Pothiyappan and Somasundaram own a location of Mango Indian Grill at Durham Food Hall in North Carolina.

Mad Dads Philly’s

Halidom Eatery becomes the second Atlanta location of Mad Dads Philly’s, owned by Tony and Pamela Sharpe. The original location opened at Buckhead Eats ghost kitchen on Piedmont Road in 2023. As the name suggests, expect Philly-style cheesesteaks, along with hoagies and blueberry Sriracha wings.

Locale Island Eats

Owned by Taylur Davis, Local Island Eats is an offshoot of her Politan Row food stall Locale Caribbean at Colony Square in Midtown. The Halidom Eatery stall will serve chopped-style meats, like jerk chicken and oxtails, along with meat patties, coco bread, and some of the most popular dishes from the Midtown location.

Mexican food stall

This yet-named food stall from siblings Luis and Lucero Martinez will serve street foods based on “indigenous recipes from Mexico City,” along with margaritas and aguas frescas. The Martinez’s are part owners in Zocalo on 10th Street in Midtown and own Taqueria La Luz at Chattahoochee Food Works.

Halidom Eatery is one of a number of food halls opening around Atlanta in 2024. Switchman Hall will open in Peoplestown later this year. Two locations of Politan Row open in Dunwoody and Peachtree Corners in 2024. Mini food hall Chamblee Tap and Market should open this spring in downtown Chamblee. Opening by the end of 2024, South End Norcross is currently under construction on South Peachtree Street in Gwinnett County.