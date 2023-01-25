Schematic design of Brookhaven City Hall. Image provided by Sizemore Group.

Brookhaven City Council provided the first sneak peek at its new City Hall, a project budgeted for $78 million at the MARTA station at 4047 Peachtree Road NE.

Brookhaven is entering a 50-year ground lease for the 1.24-acre property, which is currently being used as long-term parking at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe station. Groundbreaking is expected later this year.

The city is continuing to collect input on the project through February. So far, 500 survey responses show that more than 50% of respondents want green space at the new Brookhaven City Hall and 80% of respondents want a coffee shop onsite.

Planners are still meeting with the Latin American Association, the business community, homeowners and faith-based organizations for more input.

At the Jan. 24 work session, Sizemore Group owner Bill De St. Aubin presented potential design elements for Brookhaven City Hall. Design features include a glass building that refers to the promise of transparency in local government, a tree in the center of the lobby, lots of natural daylight, a rooftop green space and an accessible, street-level entrance. A canopy at the entrance mimics the city’s logo with two rivers.

“The design needs to reflect Brookhaven,” De St. Aubin said.

As part of the project, Councilmember John Funny said intersection improvement at N. Druid Hills Road and Peachtree Road “needs to move to the next level.” The intersection could use some enhancements to make it safer for pedestrian crossing, he said.

Construction on the intersection is not in the scope of the project, said De St. Albin, but it could be addressed in the future.

A basic model of the future City Hall is available for public viewing at the current City Hall, a rental space at 4362 Peachtree Road NE.

“I love the direction this is going, and I love all of the elements that you have addressed that are so Brookhaven,” Mayor Pro Tempore Linley Jones said.